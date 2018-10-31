'Abhorrent and depraved' abuser jailed

A judge has described the actions of a man convicted of abusing two young girls over a 14-year period as "wholly abhorrent and depraved".

Davison Shaw, 66, from Abernethy, preyed on the girls in Perthshire between 1976 and 1990.

He began abusing one of the girls when she was aged three and assaulted the other when she was 13.

Shaw was jailed for eight years at the High Court in Edinburgh and placed on the sex offenders register.

Grooming victims

Shaw, formerly of Lemonade Springs in Abernethy, had denied the offences but was earlier found guilty of indecent assault and rape and two charges of indecent behaviour.

Judge Lord Arthurson told him: "You were convicted of extremely serious sexual offending against two children."

He added: "On any view your criminal conduct in regard to these offences can be characterised as wholly abhorrent and depraved."

The judge also said the sexual abuse was sustained and involved an element of grooming of victims.

He told Shaw: "It is plain the only appropriate disposal in your case requires to be a very substantial custodial one."

The judge told Shaw that he would be placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely following his convictions.

Shaw abused one victim from the age of three and later raped the girl on a single occasion. He also molested a second girl when she was aged 13 and exposed himself to her.

The court heard that he had been assessed as posing a moderate risk of further sexual offending.

His defence counsel, Kevin McCallum, told the court that Shaw continued to maintain his innocence, but was "realistic enough" to realise he would not be dealt with by a community based disposal.

He said Shaw wanted to be released back into the community at the earliest possible opportunity and was willing to participate in any programmes made available to him in prison.