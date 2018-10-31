Image copyright Google Image caption The reception area will stay closed until further notice

The reception area at Falkirk police station will "remain shut until further notice" after windows were smashed inside the building.

The disturbance happened at around 16:00 on Wednesday, when damage was caused to the windows at the public counter.

A 48-year-old man was arrested following the incident on West Bridge Street.

Detectives are investigating, but say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

In a statement, they said the reception area would stay closed until further notice, and that Police Scotland could be contacted via 101 or via 999 in the event of an emergency.