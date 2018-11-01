Image copyright Kingdom News Agency Image caption Levon Anderson recorded the women by holding his phone close to the floor

A man who filmed women in a state of undress after hiding in a cubicle in the female toilets of a Dundee nightclub has been given a community sentence.

Levon Anderson recorded the women by holding his phone close to the floor as they used an adjoining cubicle.

Anderson admitted committing the offence at Club Tropicana in South Ward Road in November 2016.

He was sentenced to a community payback order with six months supervision.

Anderson was also placed on the sex offenders register for six months.

Depute fiscal Kate Irwin previously told Dundee Sheriff Court that one woman saw the mobile phone being held under the partition separating the cubicles.

Escorted from club

Ms Irwin said: "She attempted to seize possession of the mobile phone but it was retracted back into the other cubicle.

"The witness waited in the bathroom for around five minutes until the accused exited the cubicle to the left of her."

The fiscal told the court that Anderson was confronted by the woman and another witness.

She said: "They seized possession of his mobile phone and he was then escorted from the club by doormen.

"The woman later looked at the mobile phone and noted two videos had been recorded of females using the bathroom, one of which was herself.

"This was handed over to the police who interviewed the accused and he made full admissions."

Solicitor advocate Jim Laverty, defending, said: "He is a young man with certain difficulties."

Sheriff Tom Hughes said it was a "most unusual case".