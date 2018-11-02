Image copyright Google Image caption The emergency services were called to Main Street on Tuesday

Police are investigating the possibility that the death of a couple in Cambusbarron, near Stirling, was caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

The body of Sheena Jackson, 58, was found in the property in Main Street on Tuesday.

Her husband Alex, 65, was discovered seriously ill, and died later in Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Police Scotland said the deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are continuing.

It is understood that carbon monoxide poisoning is one line of inquiry being pursued by officers.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Forth Valley attended at a property in Main Street, Cambusbarron at around midday on Tuesday 30 October following a report of concern for the occupants.

"A 58-year-old woman was found dead within, while a 65-year-old man was also found in a seriously ill condition.

"He was taken to the Forth Valley Royal Hospital where he subsequently passed away."