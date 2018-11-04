Woman dies after being knocked down on A9 near Perth
- 4 November 2018
An elderly woman has died after being knocked down near Perth.
The incident happened on the A9 between Inveralmond and Broxden roundabout at about 02:25.
The 83-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing and they have asked anyone with information to contact them.