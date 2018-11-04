Tayside and Central Scotland

Woman dies after being knocked down on A9 near Perth

  • 4 November 2018

An elderly woman has died after being knocked down near Perth.

The incident happened on the A9 between Inveralmond and Broxden roundabout at about 02:25.

The 83-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing and they have asked anyone with information to contact them.

