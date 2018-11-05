A man is in a critical condition in hospital after the car he was driving left the road and crashed into a tree.

The crash happened on the A827 between Kenmore and Aberfeldy at about 16:20 on Sunday.

The 22-year-old suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow. There were two other people in the car.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw the green Land Rover Discovery, to contact them.