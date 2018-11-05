Fan charged over football coin throwing

A man has been charged after coins were thrown at a player during a football match between Falkirk and Dunfermline last month.

The coins missed a Dunfermline player at Falkirk Stadium on 5 October and no-one was injured.

Police said a 25-year-old man was expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court at a later date.

Det Sgt Kenny Halliday said: "Throwing items on the pitch or at people is a reckless and disruptive act.

"We remain committed to pursuing those who attempt to cause others harm and ruin the game for the majority of responsible fans."