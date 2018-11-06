Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Raivo Ecetajs worked as a delivery driver in Forfar

Police searching for a missing man in Forfar have confirmed they have found a body.

Delivery driver Raivo Ecetajs, 43, was last seen in the Angus town on 23 October.

There has been no formal identification of the body so far, but Mr Ecetajs' family have been informed of Monday's discovery.

A police spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.