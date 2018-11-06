Michelin workers' shock at factory closure

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Workers were told of the factory's closure at a morning meeting

Dundee Michelin factory workers have spoken of their shock after the company announced its intention to close the plant, with the loss of all 845 jobs.

The tyre factory will close by mid-2020 after the French firm deemed it "unsuitable" in the current climate.

Workers were sent home until Thursday following a meeting at the factory officially confirming the closure.

Some employees told BBC Scotland they were angry that they first learned about the decision from the media.

One worker said: "When we heard yesterday we thought it was a wind up.

"I heard it through social media, which is a big disappointment.

"The factory manager said he's disgusted at how it's been handled, how it's been leaked to the press. "

'Sombre and subdued'

Workers spoke of a "sombre and subdued" mood at the meeting confirming the closure.

One said: "It's a big shock, waking up and finding it on the news that way."

Another man said news of the closure was "a disaster".

He said: "NCR shut years ago, Timex - Michelin's the biggest factory left in Dundee. 850 have lost their jobs.

"The unions say they'll fight, but what can they do? France has made their decision.

"What we were told there was basically what was on the news last night.

"We've done everything to keep that place open over the years and now that's it gone."

Analysis by Douglas Fraser, BBC Scotland business and economy editor

If you've needed new tyres recently, you probably found that they had to be ordered and trucked from a distant warehouse.

It used to be that you could go into a garage, you might get a choice of three manufacturers, and there and then, the mechanics could haul any of the three off a storage rail.

What used to take 20 minutes now takes days, and often a lot more money.

The change is partly down to the business practice of limiting stock to reduce costs, and having car parts delivered to order. But it has more to do with the growth in the range of tyres.

That seems to be the reason why Michelin has not only punctured hopes for continued employment at its Dundee manufacturing plant, but on Tuesday it is telling its 845 workers that it will have the whole operation up on bricks within two years.

The union Unite has said the closure would be a "hammer-blow" to the city.

Michelin said the Dundee site, which opened in 1971 and specialised in smaller tyres, has suffered because of a shift in the market towards low-cost products from Asia.

The company praised its Dundee employees' dedication but said that, in spite of that and its own "continuous efforts", the plant could not be saved.

The Scottish government's economy secretary, Derek Mackay, will visit Dundee later while the UK government said it "stands ready" to do everything it can.

'Hammer blow'

The trade union representing many of the Dundee workers said it had not given up the fight to keep the factory open.

Unite's Scottish secretary Pat Rafferty said: "Unite has been aware of the challenging market situation facing the Michelin Group.

"This has been primarily due to the cheap foreign imports from Asia and as a result falling demand for premium tyres in smaller dimensions, which the Dundee factory specialises in producing.

"This will be hammer-blow for Dundee."

He added: "The workforce can be assured Unite will fight tooth and nail to save our factory, we will leave no stone unturned to keep this factory open.

"Unite will work day and night to ensure that all options remain on the table."