Image copyright SNS Image caption Mike Towell died in hospital the day after the Glasgow fight in 2016

The mother of boxer Mike Towell has told an inquiry his life could have been saved if he had been given a brain scan in the weeks before his death.

The fighter went to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee complaining of severe head pains a fortnight before he collapsed in the ring in September 2016.

A fatal accident inquiry was told he had "begged" in vain for a scan.

Tracey Towell, 53, said her son would not have fought if the imaging had revealed something was wrong.

The 25-year-old boxer from Dundee collapsed in Glasgow after losing a bout in the fifth round to Welsh fighter Dale Evans on 29 September 2016.

He was given medical treatment in the ring before being taken to hospital but died 24 hours later after suffering a bleed in the brain.

The fatal accident inquiry being held in Glasgow heard that on 11 September he was "in agony" at Ninewells Hospital's A&E unit, complaining of severe head pains that began while he was sparring at a gym.

'He wouldn't have boxed'

His mother told counsel Emma Toner if a scan had been carried out - and had shown something was wrong - he would not have continued boxing.

Mrs Towell said: "He loved his son very much, he would never have taken a chance like that."

Ms Toner asked how likely it was that he would have stopped boxing, in light of evidence that he had previously ignored medical advice.

Mrs Towell replied: "Yes, if they had said there's something going on there in your brain, he was a coward that way.

"He was a tough lad, and a boxer but he was also a coward that if he thought there was something going on in his head he wouldn't have boxed."

During cross-examination, counsel for NHS Tayside Mark Fitzpatrick put it to Mrs Towell that she did not know what criteria doctors apply to decide if someone needs a scan.

She agreed but said: "We do know he had a bleed to the brain afterwards".

She was asked if she or her son were able to judge how important a scan was in deciding whether or not to box.

She said: "I felt it was important, he should have got a scan and it may well have saved his life and it would have stopped him boxing, yes."

The inquiry continues.