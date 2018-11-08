Perth to Dundee railway line closed due to fire damage
- 8 November 2018
The railway line between Perth and Dundee has been closed after a fire damaged the signalling system.
The fire broke out beside the track at Longforgan overnight.
Network Rail has arranged for replacement buses.
Passengers with valid tickets can travel on Cross Country and LNER services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen and a shuttle bus will be operating between Perth and Dundee.
Due to a fire adjacent to the railway lines at #Longforgan last night, services cannot currently operate between #Dundee & #Perth— NetworkRail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) November 8, 2018
Our teams are on site investigating and we will update when we have more
Thanks to @fire_scot for their prompt, professional response as always
