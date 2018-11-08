Tayside and Central Scotland

Perth to Dundee railway line closed due to fire damage

  • 8 November 2018

The railway line between Perth and Dundee has been closed after a fire damaged the signalling system.

The fire broke out beside the track at Longforgan overnight.

Network Rail has arranged for replacement buses.

Passengers with valid tickets can travel on Cross Country and LNER services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen and a shuttle bus will be operating between Perth and Dundee.

Related Topics