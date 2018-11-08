An 80-year-old woman who died after being struck on the A9 has been named as Doreen Williams from Perth.

The incident happened between the Inveralmond and Broxden roundabouts at about 02:15 on Sunday.

Police have appealed for any drivers travelling south on the road at the time to come forward.

Officers also want to speak to anyone who saw a lorry parked on the nearside lane of the southbound carriageway with its hazard warning lights on.

Det Insp Ray Birnie said: "Our thoughts are foremost with Doreen's family.

"They are devastated by their loss and they are currently being supported by specialist police officers during this difficult time.

"Extensive police inquiries are ongoing and I can confirm that the driver of a white van has now responded to the initial witness appeal.

"The driver was able to provide significant information and has since been eliminated from our inquiry."