A Perthshire bank worker has been cleared of embezzling more than £800,000 from customers at his branch.

Samuel Mackintosh, 27, was accused of committing the fraud between March and August last year at the Bank of Scotland's Auchterarder branch.

His lawyer said he had been targeted by "professionals."

A jury found Mr Mackintosh not guilty of five charges of embezzlement following a three-day trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Moved money

The jury returned a not proven verdict on a sixth embezzlement charge.

The trial was told that Mr Mackintosh transferred money from customer accounts into other accounts.

Mr Mackintosh admitted carrying out the transactions, which took place when people pretending to be the account holders turned up in the branch and asked for money to be moved.

The court heard the people he transferred the money to have never been traced.

Defence lawyer David Holmes said his client had been targeted by "professionals" carrying out an "act" to convince him to move money on their behalf.