Image copyright SNS Image caption The inquiry was shown video footage of the 2016 fight

A Dundee boxer who died following a fight told a trainer "get me up off the deck, boss" before he collapsed in the ring, an inquiry was told.

Mike Towell died the day after losing a bout in the fifth round to Welsh fighter Dale Evans in September 2016.

Trainer Stevie Graham described Mr Towell's performance as "the best fight he ever boxed."

Mr Graham was giving evidence at a fatal accident inquiry into the 25-year-old fighter's death.

Footage showing the moment Mr Towell was knocked to the ground was played to the court.

Mr Graham said: "He was sitting on the floor, I think he was on the canvas.

"They were trying to keep him on the canvas because of the nature of the knock-down.

"I think that was his last words: 'Get me up off the deck, boss'."

Mr Graham said as the trainers tried to sit Mr Towell on a stool, his right leg gave way and he "keeled" off the seat and lay on the floor, where medics immediately worked on him.

Mr Graham said he is no longer involved in boxing because it "hit them really hard".

He told the inquiry: "It's like losing a member of your family."

The inquiry before Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull at Glasgow Sheriff Court continues.