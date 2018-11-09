Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michelin says it will close the plant by mid-2020

Members of an action group attempting to save Dundee's Michelin tyre factory from closing in 2020 have been announced.

The 16 members include trade union representatives, business leaders, and local and national politicians.

Michelin told the factory's workers this week that it intends to close the plant with the loss of all 845 jobs.

The group, which says it will "explore all options", will meet for the first time on Monday.

It will led by Scottish Enterprise chief executive Steve Dunlop and Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.

Michelin trade union members and plant manager John Reid will represent the workforce.

Image caption The action group will be led by Steve Dunlop (L) and John Alexander

Scotland's economy secretary, Derek Mackay, who commissioned the action group, said Michelin will look in detail at any proposals for the future of the plant that are brought forward.

He said: "I have been clear that the Scottish government will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to find a viable and sustainable future for the plant and its highly skilled workforce.

"The Michelin Action Group will work tirelessly in the coming weeks to explore all options and provide Michelin with a proposition that demonstrates what support can offered, be it business rates or financial aid, to help retain a presence in Dundee."

Mr Alexander said the group would "hit the ground running" to "retain Michelin's footprint in Dundee".

He said: "It is imperative that the membership of the action group reflects stakeholders, experience and those with an ability to find solutions.

"I'm delighted to say that I believe those identified do just that."

Full list of Michelin Action Group members: