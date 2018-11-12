Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michelin says it will close the plant by mid-2020

An action group tasked with saving the jobs of Michelin workers in Dundee is due to meet for the first time.

The tyre manufacturer announced last week it would be closing its factory in the city which employs more than 800 people.

Politicians, business leaders and trade union representatives are among those making up the task force.

Scotland's Economy Secretary Derek Mackay said Michelin would look at any proposals for the future of the plant.

Michelin workers were told last Tuesday that the plant would close by mid-2020.

The French firm said the Dundee site, which specialised in smaller tyres, had suffered because of a shift in the market towards low-cost products from Asia.

The news has sent shockwaves through Dundee where the firm is thought to be worth more than £40m to the local economy.

Local people have been making tyres at its Balvodie factory since the early 1970s and it is now the largest industrial employer in the city.

Derek Mackay said the new action group would "explore all options" for the plant.

It will be led by Scottish Enterprise chief executive Steve Dunlop and Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.

Mr Mackay, Scotland Secretary David Mundell and John Reid, director of Michelin's Dundee site, will also be involved.

Last week Mr Mackay said the 16-member group would work "tirelessly" to explore all options for the plant.

He added that it would "provide Michelin with a proposition that demonstrates what support can offered, be it business rates or financial aid, to help retain a presence in Dundee."