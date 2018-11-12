Image copyright Google Image caption Arbroath were playing Montrose at Gayfield Park at the time of the incident

A man has been reported to prosecutors after flying a drone over a football match between Arbroath and Montrose.

Police said that officials at the match on Saturday at Gayfield Park in Arbroath considered stopping the game due to the incident.

The drone pilot was traced nearby and reported to the procurator fiscal.

The operation of drones is regulated by the Air Navigation Order 2016 and it is forbidden to fly them within 50m (164ft) of people.

Ch Insp David McIntosh, said: "Flying drones without the appropriate training, experience or license can be hazardous, no more so than over a crowded area such as a football match or concert.

"A loss of power or signal to the drone can have a significant impact and cause injuries to others.

"Drones that are used at events have the appropriate license and are used in the full knowledge of the organiser and events planning team to ensure the safety of others."