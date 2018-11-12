Tributes paid to boy, 10, who died in Coupar Angus incident
Tributes have been paid to a 10-year-old boy who died following an incident at a house in Coupar Angus.
Kane Morris's family said he was a "popular young boy" who was "full of energy and deeply loved by all".
An eight-year-old girl remains in hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries during the incident in the Perth and Kinross town.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Police said inquiries were continuing.
In a statement, Kane's family said: "This is a devastating experience for us as a family.
"Although we appreciate all your well wishes, we ask for privacy at this highly sensitive time."
Police were called to the Union Street property following a call from a member of the public at 02:30 on Sunday.
Floral tributes and toys have been laid near the house by members of the public.
Det Insp Ross Fitzgerald said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts at this time remain with those involved.
"Our inquiries are ongoing and the community will continue to see a police presence in the area while these are progressed.
"We appreciate this has been a very traumatic incident for those involved and the impact this has had on the local community."