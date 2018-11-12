Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC

Tributes have been paid to a 10-year-old boy who died following an incident at a house in Coupar Angus.

Kane Morris's family said he was a "popular young boy" who was "full of energy and deeply loved by all".

An eight-year-old girl remains in hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries during the incident in the Perth and Kinross town.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Police said inquiries were continuing.

In a statement, Kane's family said: "This is a devastating experience for us as a family.

"Although we appreciate all your well wishes, we ask for privacy at this highly sensitive time."

Image caption Floral tributes and toys have been laid near the scene of the incident

Police were called to the Union Street property following a call from a member of the public at 02:30 on Sunday.

Floral tributes and toys have been laid near the house by members of the public.

Det Insp Ross Fitzgerald said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts at this time remain with those involved.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and the community will continue to see a police presence in the area while these are progressed.

"We appreciate this has been a very traumatic incident for those involved and the impact this has had on the local community."