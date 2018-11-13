Rapist who targeted sleeping victims jailed

Image caption Matthew Ferguson was also placed on the sex offenders register at the High Court in Edinburgh

A serial rapist who targeted three teenagers as they slept has been jailed for seven years.

Matthew Ferguson attacked the teenagers over the course of five years at houses in Dundee and Galashiels.

The 24-year-old was found guilty of three rapes and an indecent assault committed between 2011 and 2016.

A trial was told that Ferguson sexually assaulted his youngest victim when she was 13 and raped her after she had turned 14.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson told the High Court in Edinburgh: "He intends to take every opportunity afforded to him in the prison system to reduce his risk of re-offending in the future."

Judge Lady Carmichael told Ferguson that she took particular account of his age when the crimes were committed and said he was "still a child" at the time of the earliest offences.

Ferguson, of Dundee, was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.