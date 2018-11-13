Image copyright Philip Ramshaw Image caption The sculpture was targeted over the weekend

A a newly-installed World War One memorial sculpture has been vandalised in Brechin.

The ceramic horse saddle was created to commemorate those who died in the war, as well as the eight million service animals which perished.

Officers said the incident took place some time over the weekend and had "understandably angered the local community".

The piece took artist Karen Elliot more than 100 hours to make.

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to have the sculpture cast in bronze to prevent damage in the future.