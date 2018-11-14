Image copyright Getty/Google

A D-day veteran has been left "extremely distressed" after losing a rare medal during a service of remembrance in a Stirlingshire village.

The Croix de la Legion d'Honneur was awarded for the man's actions during the D-day invasion of France in 1944.

It was lost during the service at Strathblane War Memorial at about 11:00 on Sunday.

The Croix de la Legion d'Honneur is the highest military honour awarded by France.

Sgt David McNally said: "Efforts to trace the lost medal have so far been unsuccessful and the owner is extremely distressed by its loss."