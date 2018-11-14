Tayside and Central Scotland

Coupar Angus boy Kane Morris's death being treated as murder

  • 14 November 2018
Kane Morris Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC
Image caption Kane Morris's body was discovered in the house on Sunday

Police have confirmed that the death of a 10-year-old boy in Coupar Angus is being treated as murder.

Officers discovered the body of Kane Morris after being called to a house in Union Street at about 02:30 on Sunday.

An eight-year-old girl remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition after sustaining injuries during the incident in the Perth and Kinross town.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers say two male witnesses who may have passed the property and heard a disturbance on Sunday morning have come forward.

Det Insp Ross Fitzgerald said: "Our inquiries remain ongoing in order for us to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

"We continue to urge anyone who hasn't spoken to us already to do so."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites