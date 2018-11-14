Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Kane Morris's body was discovered in the house on Sunday

Police have confirmed that the death of a 10-year-old boy in Coupar Angus is being treated as murder.

Officers discovered the body of Kane Morris after being called to a house in Union Street at about 02:30 on Sunday.

An eight-year-old girl remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition after sustaining injuries during the incident in the Perth and Kinross town.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers say two male witnesses who may have passed the property and heard a disturbance on Sunday morning have come forward.

Det Insp Ross Fitzgerald said: "Our inquiries remain ongoing in order for us to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

"We continue to urge anyone who hasn't spoken to us already to do so."