Police are hunting armed robbers who targeted two pensioners in their home in Dundee before stealing their car.

The couple, who are in their 70s, were threatened by two masked men who brandished a weapon and demanded money after entering their home.

The incident happened at about 19:20 on Wednesday in Strathyre Avenue, north of Broughty Ferry.

Officers said the couple were left unhurt but "extremely upset" by the incident.

The thieves stole jewellery, money, and a black Vauxhall Corsa during the raid.

Both men were described as 5ft 8in tall, slim, with dark hair, and Burberry scarves over their faces.

One of the men wore a grey knitted hat and a cream jacket with a circular motif.

The other man wore a hat and Burberry

Det Insp Gavin McKinlay said: 'Officers are carrying out door to door inquiries and a review of CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

"We believe there is no wider risk to the public but there will be a continued presence in the area whilst inquiries are ongoing."