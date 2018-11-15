Image copyright RAIB Image caption The train derailed south of Dunkeld

An investigation has been launched after a train derailed on the Inverness to Perth Highland line, causing "significant damage" to the track.

The incident happened at about 22:15 on 29 October, south of Dunkeld and Birnam station.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch said the railhead treatment train re-railed itself and no one was injured.

It said it had begun a preliminary investigation into the cause of the incident and will publish a report.

Railhead treatment trains use high-powered water jets to clear leaves from the line.