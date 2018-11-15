Image copyright SNS Image caption Mike Towell died in hospital the day after the Glasgow fight in 2016

The former manager of boxer Mike Towell, who died after a fight, has said he knew nothing of him suffering headaches or seizures before he died.

Tommy Gilmour told a fatal accident inquiry he always asked boxers if they had any medical conditions when he took them on.

He said he had "no recollection" of a conversation with Mr Towell when he allegedly asked "How's the head, son?"

The 25-year-old fighter, from Dundee, died in hospital on 30 September 2016.

The night before, he had collapsed in the ring in Glasgow after losing a bout to Welshman Dale Evans.

It was later confirmed he had suffered a bleed in the brain.

Mr Gilmour, 66, told the inquiry at Glasgow Sheriff Court he had been a boxing promoter and manager for nearly 50 years.

He had retired by 2016 but continued to work with some boxers, including Mr Towell, until they were able to fight for a British title.

Health issues

Procurator fiscal depute Eileen Beadsworth asked him: "Were you aware between 2012 and 2015 of Mr Towell ever having any health issues?"

He replied: "As far as I was concerned he had no health issues, he passed all medicals with the British Board of Boxing Control (BBBC)."

Mr Gilmour added that he asked all boxers he managed if there was any reason they would not pass medicals.

Mrs Beadsworth asked: "I take it from that you were not aware Mr Towell suffered seizures?"

The witness replied: "No, even as a non-medical person, if he mentioned the word seizures I would tell him it would be highly unlikely he would ever get his licence by the BBBC."

He also said he did not know Mr Towell was given advice not to box.

The former manager said he was unaware of any medical complaints in the lead-up to the fight.

Mr Gilmour was asked: "Did you discuss headaches with Mr Towell at all over that period?" He replied: "No."

Sick note

It was put to him that Mr Towell's partner Chloe Ross overheard a telephone conversation that was on loudspeaker, when Mr Gilmour asked him about his headaches.

He said: "I have no recollection of that."

He said if he had had any concerns he would have told Mr Towell to see his GP and report back to him.

If the doctor spotted a problem, Mr Gilmour said his fighter could have got a sick note which he would have passed to the BBBC.

Emma Toner, counsel for Mr Towell's mother Tracey, asked about the conversation Ms Ross described overhearing.

She said: "You don't recall saying 'how's the head, son?'. Does that sound like something you might have said?"

Mr Gilmour replied: "If I had had previous knowledge I would have said something like that."

The inquiry before Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull continues.