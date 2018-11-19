One dead after 'suspicious' flat fire

Image copyright Stuart Cowper

One person has died after a fire in a block of flats in Perth.

Police are treating the blaze in the building in St Catherine's Square as suspicious.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 21:45 on Sunday, and the building was evacuated. One person was treated by paramedics, but died.

One witness said smoke could be seen across Perth before firefighters brought the blaze under control. They left the scene just before midnight.

A Police Scotland spokesman said inquiries were ongoing.