Image copyright NHS Tayside Image caption Nicola Sturgeon met staff at the new major trauma centre in Ninewells Hospital

The second of Scotland's new major trauma centres has been opened in Dundee by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The centre at Ninewells Hospital will provide specialist care and treat the most seriously-injured patients in the east of Scotland.

The first centre opened in Aberdeen last month and centres in Glasgow and Edinburgh are due to open in 2019.

The new centres form part of the Scottish Trauma Network.

The network includes the Scottish Ambulance Service and existing trauma services and aims to benefit about 6,000 of Scotland's seriously-injured patients each year.

Ms Sturgeon said: "Trauma patients already get good care, but this is about raising the bar even more and we know that it will make a difference in terms of the outcomes that patients have."

The Scottish government has invested £15.2m in the network to date and anticipates its budget will increase up to £27m in the next five years.

Image copyright Jason Dale/BBC Image caption Jason Dale, who was seriously injured in a road collision, is now a patient ambassador for the network

Motorcyclist Jason Dale was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a head-on collision in Fife last November.

He is now a patient ambassador for the trauma network.

He said: "At the time the paramedics weren't sure I'd survive. Fortunately, thanks to the staff here and the fantastic surgeons, I survived it.

"I think (the new centre) will make a massive difference. The fact that they can actually focus one-on-one with trauma patients, having a dedicated trauma ward.

"Where I was, the high dependency unit, is still exceptionally good and the care is great.

"But I think having the trauma unit specifically, will probably allow them to focus a little bit more and also close some of the little loopholes that are there from time to time because the nurses are so busy."