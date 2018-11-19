Image copyright The New School

A residential school for children with significant additional support needs is to close.

Parents of children at The New School Butterstone in Dunkeld, Perth and Kinross, have been told the school will shut this Friday.

BBC Scotland understands the school notified parents that it has had financial difficulties.

A deal by another organisation to take over the school is believed to have fallen through.

The New School Butterstone is an independent residential school but some councils paid for places for children.

According to the school's website it accommodates up to 40 children from across Scotland and beyond.

'Fragile mental health'

The website states: "We are accredited by the National Autistic Society and continually have success with young people who live with challenges such as Asperger syndrome, Autism spectrum conditions, ADHD, Tourette's syndrome and Foetal Alcohol syndrome.

"Our flexible approach allows us to work in partnership with local authorities to reintroduce long-term school refusers to the school environment at a pace which works best for all."

The parent of one child at the school told BBC Scotland: "Several of the children who attend the school have been outwith a school setting prior to starting at the school due to not managing to attend local authority provision.

"To my understanding no local authorities have put into place any provision for these children, indeed this population of young people will need extensive transition planning and ultimately the closure of the school will leave them, at least initially, outwith education.

"For my son I am sadly confident in saying this will result in his already fragile mental health deteriorating further and becoming withdrawn from the world around him."

She added: "In at least the immediate future it will result in parents being unable to work and having to care for children during the day.

"The consequences of this are devastating and far-reaching for such a vulnerable group of our society."

'Heaviest heart'

The presumption across Scotland now is to try to provide support for children with additional support needs within mainstream schools.

Many councils also have their own specialist provision so any decision to send a child to a facility such as New School would not be taken lightly.

BBC Scotland has attempted to contact the school for comment.

It is understood there were 24 pupils at the school.

In the email sent to parents and carers, Sir Andrew Cubie, chairman of the school's board of governors, said: "It is with the heaviest heart that I write to advise you that after 25 years The New School Butterstone is to close".

He added: "Regrettably the combination of increased costs and a reduction of income exacerbated an already uncertain financial position and has left the school in a situation that is now financially unviable."

Education Secretary John Swinney, who is also the local MSP, said he would work with the school and public bodies to support those affected.

A recent report by Education Scotland inspectors warned of weaknesses in the school's systems for child protection.