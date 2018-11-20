Image copyright PA Image caption Calls to the 999 service were disrupted between 05:00 and 07:30 on Tuesday

Police Scotland has said that problems which resulted in a loss of the 999 phone service across Tayside and Fife have been resolved.

The force had reported a "significant" loss of service from about 05:00 to 07:30.

They had been advising those who needed the service to use a mobile phone and not a landline and had deployed police patrols to affected areas.

However, they said full service had now been restored.

A Facebook posting said: "Police Scotland are pleased to advise that the issues related to the loss of 999 calls for the Tayside and Fife areas have been resolved."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service control room in Dundee said they had been affected by the 999 outage but that services were now up and running again.

It comes after the force said that they had been advised by British Telecom about a "significant loss of the 999 service in the wider Tayside and Fife areas".

