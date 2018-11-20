Image copyright Stuart Cowper Image caption The emergency services were called to the scene on Sunday night

A 36-year-old man has been accused of starting a fire in a Perth flat where a man's body was found.

Prosecutors allege Jason Hughes carried out an act of wilful fireraising at St Catherine's Square on Sunday.

A man, who has not yet been named, was removed from the property and received medical attention at the scene, but died a short time later.

Mr Hughes made no plea or declaration and the case was continued for further examination at Perth Sheriff Court.