Man accused of starting fire at flat in Perth

  • 20 November 2018
Perth fire Image copyright Stuart Cowper
Image caption The emergency services were called to the scene on Sunday night

A 36-year-old man has been accused of starting a fire in a Perth flat where a man's body was found.

Prosecutors allege Jason Hughes carried out an act of wilful fireraising at St Catherine's Square on Sunday.

A man, who has not yet been named, was removed from the property and received medical attention at the scene, but died a short time later.

Mr Hughes made no plea or declaration and the case was continued for further examination at Perth Sheriff Court.

