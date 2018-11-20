Two men have appeared in court accused of brandishing a sword at a Dundee couple and locking them in a bathroom before robbing their home.

Prosecutors allege Ross Gillan and Brian Hill abducted Phillip and Frances Youngs, aged 72 and 71, in Broughty Ferry on 14 November.

They are also alleged to have uttered threats of violence, demanded money, and pushed Mr Youngs on the body.

The men, both aged 37, made no plea and were remanded in custody.

They are also accused of stealing items including jewellery, money, and a car.

The case was continued for further examination following appearances in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.