Image copyright Nintendo Image caption V&A Dundee says games like Splatoon are "pushing the boundaries" of the medium

Video gaming, robots, and the future of design are the focus of V&A Dundee's 2019 exhibition programme.

Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt highlights advances in gaming, which the museum calls "one of the most important design fields of our time".

Hello, Robot: Design between Human and Machine will examine the "science and fiction" of robotics.

The £80.1m museum, which opened in September, has already attracted more than 250,000 visitors.

V&A Dundee director Philip Long said the "eclectic" programme was designed to "inspire people and provoke discussion" about the role of design in people's lives.

Image copyright Jonas Voigt Image caption Hello, Robot explores the relationship between robots and humans

Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt which will run from 20 April to 8 September, is currently on show at V&A South Kensington.

The exhibition focuses on video games designed since the mid-2000s and includes blockbuster titles as well as smaller independent games.

The museum is calling on designers with a link to Scotland to pitch for a digital game commission for V&A Dundee's website.

Hello, Robot: Design between Human and Machine, which runs from 2 November to 23 February 2020 has not been shown in the UK before.

The museum said the "groundbreaking" exhibition would give a "comprehensive look at the current state of robotics."

Image copyright Hufton Crow Image caption V&A Dundee has already attracted more than 250,000 visitors

Mr Long said: "Dundee is a city at the forefront of videogame design and innovation.

"We are very much looking forward to working with partners and creative collaborators to deliver a unique programme to accompany our next show."

V&A Dundee director of programmes Sophie McKinlay said: "Our role as a new design museum is to present an exciting and wide-ranging exploration of the world of design through our programme.

"Design shapes every aspect of our lives, and through these two major international exhibitions we will look at contemporary practice in videogames and the future impact of robots on every aspect of our lives."