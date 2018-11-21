Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Kane Morris's body was discovered in the house on Sunday 11 November

A man has been charged with the murder of a 10-year-old boy found dead at a house in Perth and Kinross earlier this month.

Police found the body of Kane Morris at a property in Coupar Angus in the early hours of Sunday 11 November.

The 37-year-old man is also accused of the attempted murder of an eight-year-old girl who was found with serious injuries.

He is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Det Insp Ross Fitzgerald, from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "I can now confirm that a 37-year old man has been charged in connection with the murder of Kane and the attempted murder of an eight-year-old girl, who is still receiving treatment in hospital.

"Our thoughts are with them. I would again like to thank local residents of Coupar Angus for their understanding whilst enquiries have been carried out."