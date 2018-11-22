Father charged with murder of 10-year-old Kane Morris
22 November 2018
The father of 10-year-old Coupar Angus boy Kane Morris has appeared in a temporary courtroom charged with his murder.
Andrew Morris, 37, is accused of killing Kane and attempting to murder an eight-year-old girl.
Kane's body was found at a house in Union Street in the Perth and Kinross town on 11 November.
Mr Morris made no plea at a private hearing convened at a Perth police station. He was remanded in custody.