Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Kane Morris's body was discovered in the house on Sunday 11 November

The father of 10-year-old Coupar Angus boy Kane Morris has appeared in a temporary courtroom charged with his murder.

Andrew Morris, 37, is accused of killing Kane and attempting to murder an eight-year-old girl.

Kane's body was found at a house in Union Street in the Perth and Kinross town on 11 November.

Mr Morris made no plea at a private hearing convened at a Perth police station. He was remanded in custody.