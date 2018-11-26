Tayside and Central Scotland

Witness appeal after teenager assaulted in Dundee

  • 26 November 2018
Spey Drive Image copyright Google
Image caption One witness stopped his car at the junction of Spey Drive and Deveron Terrace

Police have appealed for two witnesses who helped a 15-year-old boy after he was seriously assaulted in Dundee to come forward.

The teenager was treated in hospital for a facial injury after being attacked in Spey Drive, Menzieshill, at about 15:45 on 16 November.

Officers said they were following a positive line of inquiry in relation to the incident.

They want to trace a man and woman who came to the boy's aid.

The man, who wore a white T-shirt and said he was not from the local area, stopped his car at the junction of Spey Drive and Deveron Terrace.

The woman, who had shoulder-length, bobbed hair, handed the boy a £5 note that he had dropped during the assault.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites