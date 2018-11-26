Image copyright SNS

Falkirk football club has said it has started an investigation into racist abuse directed by Falkirk fans at one of their own players.

The club said the incident involved Dennon Lewis, and the abuse came from fans in the main stand at Ochilview Park.

Falkirk were playing Stenhousemuir in the third round of the Scottish Cup, a game they lost 4-2.

The club said the abuse "will absolutely not be tolerated".

In a statement, it said: "Falkirk FC is extremely disappointed to learn of racist abuse directed at Dennon Lewis by its own supporters during Saturday's match against Stenhousemuir.

"As a club, we wholeheartedly condemn the abuse received by Dennon and will work to identify those responsible.

"The individuals in question were in the Main Stand of Ochilview Park."

It urged anyone with information to contact the club.

The statement added: "Racist abuse towards anyone is simply unacceptable and will absolutely not be tolerated by Falkirk Football Club.

"Further to this, there has been a growing number of unacceptable incidents of abuse by Falkirk fans towards members of staff and players at our club.

"We have a duty of care towards our players and our staff and while we do appreciate that this season has fallen well below where we all hoped we would be, it is entirely unacceptable for supporters to abuse our players and staff. Many of these extremely personal attacks on individuals have been both verbal and online."