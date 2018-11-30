Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Dundee factory will close by mid-2020

Michelin has confirmed its Dundee factory will definitely close despite efforts to keep it open.

The tyre manufacturer announced earlier this month that it will close the site with the loss of all 845 jobs by 2020.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said the firm had agreed to "look again at the numbers" - but had again concluded the site was not viable.

He said the aim was now to re-purpose the site in order to create new jobs for its workers.

Mr Mackay, who met senior Michelin executives last Friday, said the Scottish government had offered further support to Michelin in a bid to save the factory.

But he said Michelin had confirmed that "structural market changes mean the continued manufacturing of tyres at the Dundee site is not viable and that tyre production will therefore cease in 2020."

The finance secretary told BBC Scotland: "On our prompting they did look at the numbers again, but it didn't change the fundamental issues.

"So once I had dealt with the plea for retention, we then moved on to what others have argued was more realistic - re-purposing of the site."

He said Michelin would sign a joint commitment with the Scottish government and other agencies to help "secure a long-term future for the site and to generate significant employment there," with a focus on manufacturing, recycling, and low-carbon transport.

John Reid, the factory manager at Michelin Dundee, insisted that this was a "really positive outcome" that could "create a significant number of jobs".

He added: "In parallel with this work, Michelin will be supporting employees and doing everything we can to help them find the best outcomes possible."

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, who also attended last week's meeting with Michelin, said the partnership could signal a "new and exciting future" for the plant.

He said: "We are ready to roll up our sleeves and get on with the business of putting flesh on the bones of this commitment, always with the understanding that there are still significant challenges to be overcome."