Former first minister Jack McConnell has been appointed as the new chancellor of Stirling University.

Lord McConnell, a former student at the university, said he was "deeply honoured" by the appointment.

He received an honorary degree from Stirling University in 2008 in recognition of his contribution to public affairs.

The 58-year-old served as first minister of Scotland between 2001 and 2007.

Lord McConnell said the university had always been "innovative, dynamic and ambitious".

He said: "It has also always held a special place in my heart.

"I will be determined to do all I can to help the university to continue to grow and develop, while retaining the essential values that have helped build its success over the past 50 years."

The university's previous chancellors include actress Dame Diana Rigg and broadcaster James Naughtie.