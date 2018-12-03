Search operation continues for missing Blairgowrie man Lee Brown
- 3 December 2018
A search operation is continuing for a 34-year-old Perth and Kinross man who has been missing for three days.
Lee Brown was last seen at his home in Blairgowrie at about 01:45 on Friday.
Police have asked residents in the Upper Rattray and Balmoral Road areas to check their sheds, garages and outhouses.
Mr Brown, who uses a walking stick, is 5ft 10in tall, slim, with short brown hair and may be wearing a camouflage jacket and a blue bucket hat.