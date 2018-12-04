Tayside and Central Scotland

Police appeal after man tried to force himself into woman's car

  • 4 December 2018

Police want to trace a man who tried to force himself into a woman's car near Perth.

The incident happened when the woman stopped to offer help at the scene of a road traffic accident on Monday night.

Officers want to speak to anyone who passed the collision, which happened on the A90 at Glendoick at 19:50, or has information about the incident.

