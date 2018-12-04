Police appeal after man tried to force himself into woman's car
- 4 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police want to trace a man who tried to force himself into a woman's car near Perth.
The incident happened when the woman stopped to offer help at the scene of a road traffic accident on Monday night.
Officers want to speak to anyone who passed the collision, which happened on the A90 at Glendoick at 19:50, or has information about the incident.