Image copyright Google Image caption The bus was passing Orchar Park at the time of the incident

A bus driver and passenger have been injured after a stone was thrown through the windscreen of a moving bus in Broughty Ferry.

Passengers were showered with glass during the incident, which happened beside Orchar Park on Monifieth Road at 17:10 on Thursday.

The driver suffered neck injuries and a passenger was treated in hospital to remove glass from her eye.

Police said the potential consequences of the incident were "horrendous".

The 73A Stagecoach bus was travelling between Ninewells Hospital and Carnoustie at the time.

Officers are checking CCTV from the bus, but say there are currently no descriptions of any suspects.