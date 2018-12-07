Image caption Annalise Johnstone's body was discovered in woodland in May

A man and woman will stand trial accused of murdering the man's sister at a Perthshire monument.

Jordan Johnstone, 24, and Angela Newlands, 28, are accused of killing Annalise Johnstone at the Maggie's Wall Memorial near Dunning in May.

Prosecutor allege the 22 year-old was repeatedly struck on the neck with a knife or similar item.

It is also alleged that Mr Johnstone and Ms Newlands attempted to defeat the ends of justice.

It is further alleged that Ms Johnstone's body was moved in a car and left near a stone dyke at the side of the B8062 in Perthshire.

Both accused are alleged to have made a false report that Ms Johnstone was missing.

Mr Johnstone faces a separate charge of assaulting his sister in Beith, Ayrshire two days before the alleged killing.

He is further accused of attacking another woman in Coatbridge, Lanarkshire on 6 May.

Mr Johnstone and Ms Newlands deny the charges.

Lord Burns set a trial for April at the High Court in Livingston.