Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Alloa
- 9 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 56-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Clackmannanshire.
Police said the pedestrian was struck by a red Renault Captur on the B9140, off the Muirside roundabout in Tullibody, at about 06:00 on Sunday.
Emergency services attended the incident but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed to allow investigations to take place and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.