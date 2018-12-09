A 56-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Clackmannanshire.

Police said the pedestrian was struck by a red Renault Captur on the B9140, off the Muirside roundabout in Tullibody, at about 06:00 on Sunday.

Emergency services attended the incident but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed to allow investigations to take place and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.