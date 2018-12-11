Gatecrashers caused more than £20,000 worth of damage at the home of a 14-year-old girl while her parents were out, a court heard.

The house in Luncarty, near Perth, was so badly damaged that the family were forced to move out for repairs.

Connor Goodfellow, 18, admitted maliciously flooding the bathroom, breaking taps, and causing damage to the kitchen ceiling.

Jordan McLean, 18, admitted damaging a bannister at the house.

Four co-accused had charges against them dropped at Perth Sheriff Court.

The court was told a teenage girl had invited friends back to her home while her parents were out, and the six accused had arrived uninvited.

'Deplorable escapade'

The gang smashed mirrors, flooded floors, and threw flour around floors and furnishings.

They also damaged a shed, kicked holes in walls, broke furniture with a golf club, and slashed walls and doors with a knife.

The girl told the court that Goodfellow pulled a knife out when she tried to eject him and his friends.

The court was told the cost of the damage was more than £20,000.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told all six accused: "I have little doubt at the end of the day that these two are effectively the fall guys.

"This was a deplorable escapade.

"As a result you are effectively taking responsibility for what she remembers you doing, and the others walk free.

"I don't want the others to think this was a big jape and a joke. Frankly it's a disgrace."

Goodfellow and McLean had sentence deferred for reports.