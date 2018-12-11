A man has appeared in court accused of putting a 13-month-old girl in a tumble dryer and switching on the machine.

Thomas Dunn, of Hamilton, is accused of assaulting the baby to her severe injury and to the danger of her life twice in the space of three weeks.

Mr Dunn is also accused of assaulting another child by putting his hand over his mouth, and pinching his nose.

He made no plea at Dundee Sheriff Court and the case was continued until later this week.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Arbroath between April 2015 and January this year.

Prosecutors allege Mr Dunn placed the girl in a tumble dryer and closed the door, causing the machine to activate and the inner drum to rotate to the girl's severe injury and the danger of her life.

He is also alleged to have repeatedly struck the girl on the head and body, repeatedly struck her against an unknown object or objects, and bitten her arm.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker Smith said the defence would require time to make inquiries before a trial could be set.