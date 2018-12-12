Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Lee Brown was last seen at his home in Blairgowrie on 30 November

Police searching for missing Perth and Kinross man Lee Brown have recovered a body.

The 34-year-old was last seen at his home in Blairgowrie in the early hours of 30 November and a widespread search of the nearby area was carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said a man's body was recovered from the River Ericht in Blairgowrie on Tuesday.

A formal identification has yet to be made, but Mr Brown's family have been informed.