Body found in search for missing Blairgowrie man Lee Brown
- 12 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police searching for missing Perth and Kinross man Lee Brown have recovered a body.
The 34-year-old was last seen at his home in Blairgowrie in the early hours of 30 November and a widespread search of the nearby area was carried out.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said a man's body was recovered from the River Ericht in Blairgowrie on Tuesday.
A formal identification has yet to be made, but Mr Brown's family have been informed.