Brothers jailed for man's 'brutal' killing

Image caption The brothers were jailed at the High Court in Glasgow

Two brothers have been jailed for killing a 29-year-old man in his home in Alloa.

Barry Harrison, 44, was ordered to serve at least 17 years in prison after admitting murdering Kyle Watt in March.

Mark Harrison, 36, was jailed for 10 years after being found guilty after trial of culpable homicide.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Mr Watt was stabbed in the chest, an injury which cut through his spinal cord, and in the leg.

He was also hit repeatedly over the head with a baseball bat.

Both brothers, who are from Alloa, have previous convictions for violence.

'Brutally murdered'

The men were captured on CCTV entering the close of Mr Watt's flat.

Mr Watt was seen on video running from his home, then being knocked to the ground with a baseball bat by Mark Harrison.

Barry Harrison, who had a knife, then dragged Mr Watt back into the flat.

Barry Harrison said that Mr Watt had refused to sell him Valium on credit and had been "disrespectful."

He claimed that his younger brother had nothing to do with the killing and that he stabbed Mr Watt and hit him with a baseball bat.

The court was told that forensic scientists found Mr Watt's blood on Mark Harrison's jogging trousers and his left trainer.

Judge Lord Kinclaven told Barry Harrison: "You accept responsibility for the death of Kyle Watt, known as Pie.

"He was brutally murdered in his own home.

"The family of Mr Watt are clearly devastated, as are those who knew him."