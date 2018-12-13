Serious collision forces closure of A9 north of Pitlochry
13 December 2018
A serious multi-vehicle road collision has forced the closure of the A9 in both directions north of Pitlochry.
The emergency services are in attendance at the incident near to the Blair Atholl turn off, south of House of Bruar.
One male casualty is being treated at the scene of the collision, which involved at least three vehicles, including a lorry.
Police say the road is likely to be closed "for some time".