Police have appealed for information after a group of men chanted sectarian songs on a train travelling to Dundee.

Officers said five or six men made anti-Catholic comments to passengers, including young families.

The incident took place between Haymarket and Kirkcaldy stations on the 17:34 ScotRail service between Edinburgh and Dundee on 2 December.

Police said one of the men was white, about 30-years-old, with a shaved head, and wearing a blue bubble-style hat.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Officers are today hoping to identify fresh witnesses to this abuse who saw or heard what happened and can help them investigate."