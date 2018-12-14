Tayside and Central Scotland

Men chanted sectarian abuse on Edinburgh to Dundee train

  • 14 December 2018

Police have appealed for information after a group of men chanted sectarian songs on a train travelling to Dundee.

Officers said five or six men made anti-Catholic comments to passengers, including young families.

The incident took place between Haymarket and Kirkcaldy stations on the 17:34 ScotRail service between Edinburgh and Dundee on 2 December.

Police said one of the men was white, about 30-years-old, with a shaved head, and wearing a blue bubble-style hat.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Officers are today hoping to identify fresh witnesses to this abuse who saw or heard what happened and can help them investigate."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites