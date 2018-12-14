Man killed in four-vehicle A9 crash named
- 14 December 2018
A 71-year-old man who died following a four-vehicle collision on the A9 has been named as Frank Dewar from Forres.
Mr Dewar was the driver and sole occupant of one of the cars involved in the crash, which happened near Blair Atholl on Thursday afternoon.
The road was closed for several hours in both directions following the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesman said officers are no longer appealing for witnesses or further information.